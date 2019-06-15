Childless techie commits suicide

A 28-year-old software engineer committed suicide by hanging at his house in Cholanayakanahalli on Thursday.

The police suspect Gopu Das resorted to the extreme step as he was depressed over not having children. Das was a native of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and worked as a techie at an IT firm in Manyata Tech Park. The police said Das was married for five years and slipped into depression as the couple did not have children.

On Thursday, he committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan when his wife was away at work. The incident came to light when his wife returned from work around 7.30 pm and found him hanging. She informed her neighbours who rushed Das to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. He left behind a death note wishing his wife a good life ahead.

The Hebbal police have taken up a case of unnatural death.