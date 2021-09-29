Civet triggers leopard scare in Doddakallasandra

Civet triggers leopard scare in Doddakallasandra

Videos of the civet moving around were shared on social media with the claim that it was a leopard

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2021, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 03:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A civet was sighted in Doddakallasandra, off Kanakapura Road, South Bengaluru, on Tuesday, triggering a leopard scare in the area. 

Videos of the civet moving around were shared on social media with the claim that it was a leopard. 

Forest officials inspected the area and determined that the animal was a civet based on pug marks.

Citizens may have mistaken it for the leopard due to the similar texture of the fur, said a forest official who was part of the squad that scoured the area.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

leopard
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News
civet cat

What's Brewing

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

 