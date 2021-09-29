Civet triggers leopard scare in Doddakallasandra

A civet was sighted in Doddakallasandra, off Kanakapura Road, South Bengaluru, on Tuesday, triggering a leopard scare in the area.
Videos of the civet moving around were shared on social media with the claim that it was a leopard.
Forest officials inspected the area and determined that the animal was a civet based on pug marks.
Citizens may have mistaken it for the leopard due to the similar texture of the fur, said a forest official who was part of the squad that scoured the area.
