'Climate change will hit vulnerable people more'

Experts at the Institute of Social and Economic Change who discussed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) climate change report have said that the government must begin working on adaptations instead of focusing solely on mitigation measures.

Krishna Raj, a professor at the Centre of Economic Studies and Policy, said 93 per cent of the public and private climate finances flow towards mitigation activities.

"Adaptation activities receive less than 7 per cent. Deficient climate finances may limit realising the climate targets," he said, referring to the emission reduction targets.

Balasubramaniam from the Centre for Ecological Economics and Natural Resources said climate change will hit vulnerable populations, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"In the context of Karnataka, 65 per cent households are highly vulnerable, 30 per cent are less vulnerable and only 5 per cent are moderately vulnerable," he said.

Sunil Nautiyal presented inferences from ongoing research work on resilient socio-ecological systems, including assessing and monitoring resources, conservation and using resources sustainably. He said micro-research will provide crucial inputs for policy formulation.