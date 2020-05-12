Clinics on buses to take COVID-19 test to people’s doorsteps

The KSRTC’s old buses have been transformed to mobile fever clinics to remove the last mile gap between citizens and fever clinics at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

However, unlike government hospitals, those with symptoms have to pay Rs 3,750 to get a test done.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday flagged off a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus converted into a 'Mobile Fever Clinic'. The bus is divided into two zones of beds and a consultation area with hygiene conditions.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Four mobile clinics will be deployed across Bengaluru, each of them with a team consisting of a doctor, three nurses and one lab technician with several volunteers facilitating the process. A swab collection facility is also included in the bus.

The team will be starting from red zones and will try to screen the maximum number of residents from these zones for symptoms and quarantine the ones who test positive.

At these clinics, people can also avail free tests for glucose and blood pressure levels.

industry

The swab of those with symptoms will be collected immediately for Covid-19 testing by Biognosys Technologies, authorised by ICMR, at a discounted cost of Rs 3,750, the KSRTC said.

“Residents also have the option to get the blood test (CBC, ESR, CRP) with SRL labs for a discounted price of Rs 300,” the corporation stated.

Following the Covid-19 test, the information about any person testing positive for the Coronavirus will be shared with the government.

The clinics have been built with assistance from Housejoy, a private company, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and ACT Covid-19 Fund.