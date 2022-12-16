Cloud clinic for LGBT community in Bengaluru

Borderless.lgbt, a platform that provides dedicated healthcare for LGBT persons, launched their cloud clinic in Bengaluru, where international experts will collaborate with doctors at local community clinics to provide services.

“In countries where LGBT laws are still not mature, many doctors don’t have much experience treating LGBT people. But in countries where laws and the LGBT movement is matured, doctors see more LGBT people and treat them longer. So, such doctors within and outside India will support doctors in the local clinics,” said Dr Wei Siang You, founder and chairman of Borderless Healthcare Group.

Services include treatment for diseases like HIV, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and cancer, which have different risk profiles for LGBT persons, along with counselling and family planning.

So far, five to 10 clinics in Bengaluru have expressed interest in the cloud service, and the platform will be launched in Q1 of 2022, Dr You said. Home healthcare, where users can have online consultations along with drug delivery, will be launched in Q3.