CM Siddaramaiah to review Indira Canteens on June 12

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to review Indira canteens on Monday.

The canteen provides meals at a subsidised rate. The BBMP is expected to make a detailed presentation, including the budget required to expand the project to all 243 wards.

Indira canteens may get a special allocation in the state budget as it is the pet project of Siddaramaiah, who introduced it during his first stint as the chief minister. Following the change of government in the state, the BBMP replaced the food suppliers for Indira canteens in 170 wards.

Currently, Iskcon and Adamya Chethana manage these canteens.

It is highly likely that the government will extend the Indira canteens across all the newly carved 243 wards.

The BBMP is also planning to issue a fresh tender for managing these canteens.