CM unveils sub-centres of Jayadeva, Indira Gandhi hospitals at KC General    

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated sub-centres of Jayadeva Hospital and Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital at KC General Hospital, Malleswaram, on Thursday. The centres will together have 100 ICU beds with ventilator facilities.

Bommai said approval would soon be given to set up a 200-bed maternal and child health centre and a 50-bed trauma care centre in the hospital. He said the hospital would be developed along the lines of Victoria Hospital.

A press release from the chief minister’s office said that the hospital’s oxygen storage capacity has been increased from 3,000 KL to 18,000 KL, and that bedside monitors have been installed for 300 beds.

Bommai added that four multi-specialty hospitals would be set up in four directions of Bengaluru. In addition to setting up the 243 new Namma Clinics, 20 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) would be upgraded, he said.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, MLA of Malleswaram and Minister for Higher Education, said the new sub-centres set up in KC General would enable better health services, especially to the citizens of northern Bengaluru. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior health officials attended the event.

Speaking on the sidelines, the Chief Minister said six command centres will be linked to Community Health Centres from where a team of doctors will offer suggestions and instructions via telemedicine. The doctors will work 24X7.

He added that 100 PHCs will be upgraded as Community Health Centres and provide facilities and increase bed strength at a cost of Rs 7 lakh to 8 lakh each.

The upgraded Community Health Centres and the existing ones would be linked with telemedicine systems. As many as 81 new PHCs are being constructed.