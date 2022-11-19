Common mobility card, app soon: BMRCL

The BMRCL on Friday said a national common mobility card or app will soon be introduced to allow passengers to use different modes of transport without the hassle of multiple payments or multiple apps.

Speaking at a session on the future of mobility at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, BMRCL managing director Anjum Parvez said passengers in the city will soon be able to pay for metro, bus, taxi, auto-rickshaw fares or rent a bike using one card. “In the coming days, one app will enable people to use different modes of transport, allowing a seamless mobility experience,” he said.

As for technology easing cash transactions, the officer said the QR code-based ticketing system has gained popularity, with 10,000 persons purchasing metro tickets within a week of its introduction.

Reiterating the state government’s promise to complete 175 km of metro network across the city by the end of 2025, he said the lines will be further extended in the coming years with a network of 314 km planned by 2041.

Vinayk Bhavnani, co-founder and CTO of Chalo, batted for bringing different modes of transport under one head in a system where passengers can pay as subscribers. He also stressed the need to improve the efficiency of the services by providing information on the arrival and departure of buses.