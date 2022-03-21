Companies on ORR urge Palike to reconsider bus priority lanes

As bus priority lanes on the Outer Ring Road constrict space for other vehicles, concerns have been raised about traffic jams as companies are calling back their employees post-Covid.

At a meeting held by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) to thank the BBMP for improving conditions of the arterial roads and fixing streetlights, many raised questions about the need to continue bus priority lanes currently in a state of neglect.

Since no solutions could be found immediately at the meeting, a separate meeting has been called between agencies like the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) with ORRCA representatives.

Though the bus lanes were introduced to wean commuters away from personal vehicles, authorities have done little to ensure its success after laying the basic infrastructure.

During the meeting, ORRCA vice-president Archana Tayade, treasurer Gangadhar, and managing committee member Bibhu Singh thanked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta for asphalting around 73 km of arterial roads, while also offering to work closely with the civic body.

Mahadevapura Joint Commissioner Venkatachalapathy, and chief engineers Parameshwaraiah and B S Prahalad were present at the meeting.

