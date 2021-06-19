Company set up to fix garbage problem will start work from July

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, the company formed to handle the city’s garbage mess, will start working from July, four months after the state cabinet’s nod for the project.

In its first board meeting on Thursday, company officials discussed appointing the chief executive officer (CEO) as they nominated BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta as the in-charge CEO.

"The screening committee constituted on June 16 will assist the board in finalising a CEO," read a communication from the Urban Development Department. The department's Additional Chief Secretary, Rakesh Singh, chaired the meeting.

"Operations of the company is expected to take off from July 1. The company aims to collect, segregate, transport, process, compost, recycle and dispose of all types of solid waste," the release said.

While the government cited the BBMP’s inability to provide “exclusive time” for solid waste management as the reason for creating the parastatal entity, officials involved in the BBMP’s SWM department may find a place in the new company.

Sources said the present regime is viewed by the government as a costly affair with heavy pilferage of funds. "We are spending up to Rs 12,000 crore on garbage collection and disposal,” a source said.

“The idea is to reduce the pilferage and make the company self-reliant in the long run by encouraging borrowings rather than pumping money from the exchequer," the source added.