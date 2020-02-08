Coronavirus: Awareness efforts intensify in Bengaluru

Wearing the advertiser’s cap, the health department is considering novel ways to inform people about the symptoms of coronavirus.

After putting out a coronavirus advisory and precautions on Namma Metro’s information display systems, the city’s railway stations are flashing information on coronavirus on their dual display information system at the ticket counters.

Railway officials believe it is crucial to grab passengers’ attention while they queue up for tickets. They are being asked to look around for anyone coughing or sneezing.

Techies are asked to cover their mouths with handkerchiefs, while Infosys has flashed messages on dos and don’ts on the LED screen at its Mysuru campus. Garrett Motion has been emailing employees on the rapidly evolving global situation, besides ready reckoners about how the virus transmits from person to person, symptoms and ways of protection.

Besides requesting employees to maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, corporate houses have asked their employees to consume thoroughly cooked meat and eggs, while urging them to avoid unprotected contact with live farm and wild animals.