Coronavirus: Bannerghatta Biological Park trying novel method to ensure social distancing

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will use umbrellas to enforce social distancing, as it evolves strategies to ensure visitors would not get affected by coronavirus.

Staffers had been providing visitors with golf umbrellas to shield themselves from the stifling summer heat. Once the park opens to the public post the lockdown, authorities intend to use the umbrellas to ensure people maintain distance from each other.

The park will also resort to online ticketing to restrict the number of visitors, according to its carrying capacity.

Mock drills held

BBP director Vanashree Vipin Singh confirmed to DH that the park staffers held mock drill using the umbrellas and found that they are effective to maintain social distancing.

“People always need reminders (about staying apart) and the umbrellas would serve as reminders,” Vanashree said.

“Holding the umbrellas mean they can’t get closer and risk a collision. This will ensure social distancing.”

Post the lockdown, the park will allow visitors only through online booking for the next few months. The park will separate visitors into batches of five to six people (a family) during the booking. They will be given slots and identification numbers. “Every day, we will have four slots of two-hour duration when people can visit the park,” Vanashree said.

At any given time, the zoo could carry 2,000 visitors. But it had reported over 10,000 people a day during the weekends and holidays.

“From now on, we will have to go by the (actual) carrying capacity and introduce slots for the greater safety of the visitors and animals,” another BBP official said.

With the fleet of non-AC vehicles in the safari, the park can pack in 2,000 people at one go, strictly following the social distancing rules.