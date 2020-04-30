Coronavirus Lockdown: Bengaluru cops called after fight over distribution of free milk

The Peenya police have registered a complaint and counter-complaint against eight people after a fight broke out during free milk distribution in Nagasandra on Monday morning.

Anjali (36), a resident of Nagasandra, in her complaint said on April 27, she was helping when the BBMP was distributing milk in the area. Harish, also the resident of the locality, and three others were also distributing milk.

When she gave a packet of milk to an elderly woman, Harish picked up a fight with her and abused her for allegedly giving two packets to the woman instead of one like the rest, she said.

Anjali further stated she questioned Harish as to what was wrong in giving milk to the elderly woman when he gives away many packets to his relatives.

Enraged over this, Harish and his associates threatened to kill her and family if they touched milk packets she alleged and further stated that she had to be rescued by her family members.

Counter-complaint

Meanwhile, in the counter-complaint, Harish N P (35), an electrician, alleged that Anjali was carrying milk packets to her house without informing anyone. When he questioned her, she abused and assaulted him. Her family members also dragged and threatened him.

The police have registered an FIR on both the complaints and investigating the case.