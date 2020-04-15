Coronavirus lockdown: Traffic police seize truck carrying contract labourers

Amid strict guidelines in force on social distancing and total lockdown, traffic police in the city caught a truck laden with a group of construction workers.

The police — after having caught the vehicle near Agalakote village close to the Kempegowda International Airport — filed a complaint against the building contractor, layout owner and driver of the vehicle.

Chandrashekhar Y S, traffic police inspector with the international airport traffic police station, said in his complaint that he spotted the canter at 4 pm on April 11 while patrolling in his jurisdictional area.

He asked the driver to show the Covid-19 pass and asked what essential items he carried. The inspector did not receive a convincing answer from the driver, Anjappa, and heard noises from inside the vehicle. He found labourers in the vehicle.

Anjappa told the police that Sabbanna, a labour contractor, had taken a work contract at a layout in Agalakote and trusted him with the task of ferrying the labourers.

The police arrested Sabbanna and Anjappa for violating the prohibitory orders and were let off on bail. They are also looking for the layout owner, said an investigating official from the Devanahalli police station.

The labourers have been asked not to go out during the lockdown period, while the police seized the truck.