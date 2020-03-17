Coronavirus: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
Joining hands with the centre and the state in containing the spread of coronavirus outbreak, Isha Yoga Centre of noted Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has suspended all its programmes across the world until further notice. Besides, the centre at Coimbatore has begun to medically screen the visitors.

In a statement, Sadhguru Vasudev revealed that all those who travel around the world to deliver Isha programmes including him have been grounded. He has also put off Inner Engineering mega programme at Mumbai and visit to South Africa in the first week of April. Sanitizers and hygiene materials are made available at various points of Isha centre and visitors to Adiyogi are also offered with sanitizers.

