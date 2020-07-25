Coronavirus: Speed up contact tracing, mayor tells Bengaluru BBMP

Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar has directed the officials of two Covid-19 command centres in western and Yelahanka zones to speed up the tracing of primary and secondary contacts.

The mayor stressed the need to trace the contacts during a visit to the command centres on Friday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

At the West Zone command centre, he directed joint commissioner N Chidananda to ensure there was no shortage of ambulances.

In Yelahanka, he told Joint Commissioner Ashok D R to prepare the BBMP for a long fight against Covid that will last three months. He asked the officials to ensure they have all the necessary supplies.