Coronavirus: Speed up contact tracing, mayor tells Bengaluru BBMP

  • Jul 25 2020, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 01:55 ist
Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar has directed the officials of two Covid-19 command centres in western and Yelahanka zones to speed up the tracing of primary and secondary contacts.

The mayor stressed the need to trace the contacts during a visit to the command centres on Friday. 

At the West Zone command centre, he directed joint commissioner N Chidananda to ensure there was no shortage of ambulances. 

In Yelahanka, he told Joint Commissioner Ashok D R to prepare the BBMP for a long fight against Covid that will last three months. He asked the officials to ensure they have all the necessary supplies. 

