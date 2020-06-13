Corporators dispute BBMP claim of 'meagre' property tax dues

Seeking to end the row over the self-assessment of property tax, the BBMP has proposed to recover Rs 187.39 crore in tax dues from 24 large buildings in four of its zones in the city.

The civic body made the suggestion at a meeting of its council on Friday. But corporators said the report had several problems and would cause losses of hundreds of crores of rupees to the BBMP.

The controversy relates to the BBMP's decision to allow the self-assessment of properties in 2008-09. However, after observing that the move has led to revenue loss due to under-reporting, the BBMP in 2016-17 decided to assess the properties with a total station survey.

In the first phase, 27 large buildings in five zones were surveyed, following which the assessment showed the owners under-reported their tax dues — for years between 2008-09 and 2017-18 — by Rs 79.3 crore.

The BBMP subsequently found the survey in the Mahadevapura zone was faulty and had dropped three properties. The proposal was revised with the revised report suggesting that Rs 202.17 crore be collected from the 24 properties.

However, the issue got another twist when the BBMP joint commissioners from the respective zones reduced the tax following appeals by the owners. The BBMP set up a subcommittee for each zone, which has suggested that Rs 187.39 crore be collected.

During the council meeting, the BBMP suggested that 187.39 crore tax dues be collected from 24 properties in four zones. However, several corporators cutting across party lines protested against the "faulty" assessment and demanded that the officials be held responsible for it.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar said there was no question of shielding errant officials. "There are 24 lakh properties, of which only 14 lakh pay the tax. There is a need to bring the remaining ones under the tax bracket," he said.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the subcommittee's report was incomplete and a revised report would be placed before the council in 15 days.

“We will recover double the amount of the dues from the owners. We will also file a caveat in the court to ensure they won’t get a stay order,” Kumar said.

"The BBMP has to collect a total of Rs 321.82 crore. The report by officials is incorrect. As per my calculation, Rs 272.63 crore is due from nine properties in the east zone alone. We have sought a reassessment of the properties,” Reddy told DH.

‘Fine corporators without a mask’

Congress councillors demanded the BBMP’s rule imposing a penalty of Rs 200 on people who don’t wear mask must apply to councillors as well. BJP councillor Dr Raju faced the flak when he stood up to speak in without a mask. “You make the common man pay for the mistake. It should apply to councillors too,” Congress’ R Sampath Raj said.