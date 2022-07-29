Couple die after being hit by speeding vehicle on flyover

A couple on a bike died after they were knocked down by a speeding vehicle on the Tumakuru Road flyover near Dasarahalli around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The victims, Rudresh (36) and his wife Sunitha (30), were residents of Siddanahosahalli village near Madanayakanahalli.

The accident occurred near the Dasarahalli lay-by on the flyover. The couple was riding towards Nelamangala when a vehicle hit their bike. The driver sped off.

Motorists noticed the couple lying on the road with severe injuries and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“It is a hit-and-run case. We are trying to analyse the CCTV footage till the Nelamangala toll gate to get clues about the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

The couple had gone to ESI Hospital in Peenya to visit an ailing relative. They were on their way home when the accident occurred, the officer added.

The bodies were handed over to their family after the post-mortem. A case has been registered against the unknown vehicle by the Peenya traffic police and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver.

Rudresh was a mason while Sunitha worked in a garment factory. The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 13 and 10.