Couple die after being hit by speeding car on flyover

Couple die after being hit by speeding vehicle on flyover

The accident occurred near the Dasarahalli lay-by on the flyover

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2022, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 02:59 ist
Motorists noticed the couple lying on the road with severe injuries and rushed them to a hospital. Credit: DH Photo

A couple on a bike died after they were knocked down by a speeding vehicle on the Tumakuru Road flyover near Dasarahalli around 9 pm on Wednesday. 

The victims, Rudresh (36) and his wife Sunitha (30), were residents of Siddanahosahalli village near Madanayakanahalli. 

The accident occurred near the Dasarahalli lay-by on the flyover. The couple was riding towards Nelamangala when a vehicle hit their bike. The driver sped off.  

Motorists noticed the couple lying on the road with severe injuries and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. 

“It is a hit-and-run case. We are trying to analyse the CCTV footage till the Nelamangala toll gate to get clues about the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

The couple had gone to ESI Hospital in Peenya to visit an ailing relative. They were on their way home when the accident occurred, the officer added. 

The bodies were handed over to their family after the post-mortem. A case has been registered against the unknown vehicle by the Peenya traffic police and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver. 

Rudresh was a mason while Sunitha worked in a garment factory. The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 13 and 10. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Accident
Road accident

What's Brewing

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

 