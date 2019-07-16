Couple killed as cab crashes into their bike

Umesh R Yadav, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2019, 00:46am ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2019, 01:53am ist
A 35-year-old man and his woman friend were killed after a speeding cab crashed into their motorbike on the national highway near Yentaganahalli, Nelamangala, on the northern outskirts of  Bengaluru on Sunday. 

Venkatesh, a resident of T Dasarahalli, and his friend Mangala Sukanya, 29, of Nandini Layout, were riding home after having dinner at a dhaba. Around 9.30 pm, as they reached Yentaganahalli, Venkatesh stopped at the traffic signal to take a U-turn. Just then, a speeding cab rear-ended the motorbike, hurling both Venkatesh and Sukanya into the air and onto the ground. They died on the spot. The cabbie fled the spot. But the police said they have identified him.

