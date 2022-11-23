Court restrains distribution, selling of book ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’

A city civil and sessions court has restrained distribution and selling, including on the online platform, the book – ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, written by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa.

The court passed a temporary injunction restraining the author, the publisher, Ayodhya Publication and the printer, Rashtrotthana Mudranalaya from distributing and also selling of the book.

“If the contents of the play are false and it contains false information about Tipu Sultan, and if the same information is distributed, it would cause irreparable loss to the plaintiff and there are chances of breach of communal peace and harmony. If the book is circulated, pending the appearance of the defendants, the purpose of the application would be defeated. It is common knowledge that controversial books sell like hotcakes. Therefore at this stage, the balance of convenience is in favour of the plaintiff in granting the order of injunction as below,” the court said.

The suit is filed by Raifulla B S, former chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee and a resident of Bengaluru. It was claimed that the book contains wrong information without any support or justification from history.

The plaintiff stated that the book does not show where the author got the information.

The plaintiff contended that the book is published without having any knowledge of the history and is based on self-interpretation of facts.

It was further stated that the book has used words and expressions that are derogatory and would hurt the feelings of the Muslim community.

According to the plaintiff, the author of the foreword and the author of the book, claim that the play is based on the truth and precision of history.

These claims include that the book is based on research and is published with the intention to unveil the truth about Tipu Sultan. The plaintiff moved an interlocutory application (IA) seeking a temporary injunction to stop the sale of the book and staging of the play at Mysuru.

“There is no apprehension that the play would be arranged within the jurisdiction of this court. Hence, no order of ex-parte temporary injunction to stop the play is granted,” court said.