Covid-19: Sakra hospital reserves 117 beds for govt patients

A day after a complaint was filed against the management of Sakra hospital, the hospital has written in detail to the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, on the allocation of beds and the cost incurred for treating patients since June 23.

Following the hospital’s 'refusal' to part with the details to the committee headed by senior bureaucrats of the government, Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy had filed a complaint against the hospital with the Marathahalli police and an FIR was registered under the NDMA Act.

However, in its letter on Sunday, the management has provided all the details sought by the officers.

The letter, a copy of which is with DH, read: “We could not provide relevant details in the prescribed format to the officers within the stipulated time. However, on the same day, we have submitted the required bed matrix to inspector Ramesh from the Marathahalli police station.

“We have tried to provide billing information also, but it needs lots of calculation as we have treated more than 50 private patients since June 23,” the letter said.

Giving the details on the beds it is ready to share with the government, the management said: “We take this opportunity to inform you that Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar has agreed for our commitment to provide a total of 117 beds, including 91 HDU/oxygen beds, 14 ICU beds, and 12 ventilator-equipped beds for the government patients through a Zoom meeting held on July 31.

"This is exactly 50% of operational bed strength of the 234 various categories."

The hospital also claimed that as many as 56 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and 116 have been identified as high-risk contacts requiring quarantine.

As on July end, the hospital has treated more than 300 Covid positive patients, it stated.