Covid: Walk-in triaging centres to help quick treatment

The centres are equipped with basic oxygen and concentrators and IV fluids

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2021, 00:27 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 01:16 ist
Credit: DH Photo

To ensure early detection of critical patients with Covid infection, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday launched 26 physical triaging centres in Bengaluru.

Triaging over phone at War Rooms or helpline centres result in delays. But at these centres, patients can get diagnosed on the spot. Based on the level of infection, they will be advised isolation, admission to CCC or tertiary care hospital. Isolation kits will be provided on the spot.

Gaurav Gupta, chief commissioner, BBMP, said, “We will set up 30 more soon and plan to have one in every ward.” D Randeep, special commissioner, said, “These centres are either Covid Care Centres, maternity homes or hospitals in every Assembly constituency.”

The centres are equipped with basic oxygen and concentrators and IV fluids. “Patients with low saturation can be stabilised,” Randeep said.

Rajendra Cholan, special commissioner (Health), said three doctors and nurses will man them round the clock.

