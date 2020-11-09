'Crorepati' KAS officer Sudha's assets shock ACB officials

It's now official that Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officer Dr B Sudha is a crorepati. The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on Sudha and her aides' residences on Saturday took almost two days to declare the seizures made.

According to a senior officer, it was not an easy task for them to complete the verification of the documents. The officials are yet to come out of the shock and the revelations from these seizures will surprise everyone.

More than 200 property documents registered in the name of Sudha, her family members, her aides and others were found during the raid. The documents include registration documents, general power of attorney, agreement copies and other documents.

There were more than 50 bank accounts in the name of Sudha and others, the officials also found 50 cheque leaves from all seven premises. Rs 36.89 lakh in cash was found at Sudha's premises and at those of others who had business connections with her. Around Rs 3.5 crore was found in different bank accounts. More than 3.7 kg gold jewellery (most of them are unaccounted), 10.5 kg silver articles and other valuables including vehicles were seized by the officials.

According to a statement released by ACB officials, they are investigating further to find out the source of income of the seized valuables which are allegedly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The raid was conducted in seven places including in Mysuru and Udupi by a team of six officials based on court direction to register a case following a public petition. The officials are going to issue a notice to Sudha and others for further interrogation.