Daily wage labourer electrocuted

A 21-year-old daily wager was electrocuted while repairing the line on an electric pole on Saturday. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared his condition to be stable.

The injured has been identified as Prakash, a native of Ranebennur in Haveri district, working as a daily wager with a contractor and sharing a rented house with other workers in Laggere.

A senior police officer said the agency has taken a contract from Bescom to replace the electrical poles and transformers. As the work to shift a pole went on, a lineman had gone to disconnect the powerline around 10.30 am.

Prakash crawled up the pole to sever the power line. When he touched the wire, he was electrocuted and slipped on impact. He was brought down from the pole after the lineman snapped the power connection, and later rushed to the hospital.

After hospital authorities informed the Rajagopala Nagar police, they visited the hospital to record Prakash’s statement. But they had to return as he was not in a condition to speak. The police are waiting for his recovery. No complaint has been filed.