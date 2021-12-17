Deep in debt, cabbie uses toy pistol to rob home-alone woman

A cab driver robbed a woman’s mangalya chain by threatening her with a toy pistol at her house in SMR Layout in Kereguddadahalli on Wednesday.

Gangammanagudi police arrested Singapura resident Lingappa, 36, a cab driver, who was driven into robbery as he struggled to repay hand loans.

Lingappa decided to rob Nandini since he knew her father-in-law for a few years and was aware that Nandini will be alone at home with her three-year-old child.

He knocked on Nandini’s door around 2.10 pm and asked for her husband Ravi Keerthi. He burst into the house before she could reply and claimed he came to repair the cable.

Lingappa brandished a pistol and asked Nandini to hand her valuables. When she screamed, he gagged her with his hand and snatched the mangalya chain. Nandini begged him not to hurt her or her son.

When Lingappa hurried out of the house and fled in his car. Nandini went to the police. Police found the car registration number from CCTV footage and nabbed Lingappa.

Police said that they had recovered the 50-gram mangalya gold chain and seized Lingappa’s car. As for the toy pistol, he told the police that he had got it from somewhere to theaten Nandini

