Depressed techie leaps to death

A software professional with suspected mental problems jumped to his death from his fourth-floor apartment in Benniganahalli in the early hours of Thursday. The police said Uttam Hegde (30) did not leave a suicide note.

A senior official said Hegde was very attached to his parents and his anxieties heightened when marriage proposals began to arrive. He was worried that his prospective wife may separate him from his parents. Though his parents took him for counselling sessions, Hegde was not convinced.

At 3.20 am on Thursday, Hegde came out to his balcony and jumped down. The Ramamurthynagar police have taken up a case based on a complaint filed by Hegde’s parents and are probing further.