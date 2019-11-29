DH-PV Janaspandana at Jakkur on Saturday

‘Janaspandana – Citizens for Change’ — the flagship event of Deccan Herald and Prajavani — will be organised at Jakkur (ward no. 5) on Saturday.

The interaction programme between citizens and civic representatives and officials will be held at the government school in Agrahara Layout from 10 am to 12 noon.

The event will provide a platform for the residents of Jakkur ward to express their grievances and seek solutions from the corporator and civic officials of various departments. Muneendra Kumar, Jakkur ward corporator, will be the chief guest and officials from the BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB, BMTC and police department will participate.

The event is open for all and registration starts at 9 am at the school premises. For more details, contact 9739997938.