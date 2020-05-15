Doreswamy wants CM to open Lal Bagh for walkers

Bengaluru, DHNS: Adviser to the government of Karnataka for education Prof M R Doreswamy has requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to open Lal Bagh for walkers.

In a letter to the chief minister, Doreswamy said: “Closure of Lal Bagh has caused inconvenience for morning walkers. Lal Bagh is full of medicinal plants, and walking in Lal Bagh will help the public to keep their lungs healthy and increase the immune level.”

He also said as the government is lifting the lockdown in a phase-wise manner, it would be helpful if the restriction put on Lal Bagh is lifted.

“We will ensure all the precautionary measures in place during walking to avoid the spread of Covid-19. walkers will wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Doreswamy also suggested Yediyurappa keep thermal scanning at the entrance and take up sanitisation of the botanical park regularly.