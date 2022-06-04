Dozen trees toppled in moderate rain across Bengaluru

At least a dozen trees fell on Friday evening after a large part of the city experienced up to 27 mm of rainfall.

The East, RR Nagar and Bommanahalli zones recorded the lion’s share of rains, while Yelahanka, Dasarahalli and Mahadevapura zones did not receive much rain.The BBMP control room received complaints of tree fall from places such as KR Circle, JC Road, JP Nagar and Hoysalanagar.