Drunk son fatally stabs father after quarrel

A 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his father to death in KG Halli, East Bengaluru, on Saturday morning. Deceased Mani (48) was a resident of Jaibharath Layout and worked as a painter.

The incident happened around 8 am on Saturday when accused Dilip was in an inebriated state.

According to a senior police officer, Dilip was an alcoholic and was involved in criminal activities. His father took objection and scolded his son's friends, asking them to advise Dilip.

On the pretext of advising him, one of his friends recently took Dilip out of his house and slapped him. An enraged Dilip, who was drunk, came home and picked a quarrel with his father on Friday night. The quarrel continued through Saturday morning when Dilip stabbed Mani in the throat with a kitchen knife. The attack killed Mani instantly. Neighbours alerted the police, who arrested Dilip and shifted the body for postmortem.