Drunk youth stabs man for stopping him from dancing

Two drunken revellers at a Ganesha immersion procession stabbed a man on Saturday for objecting to their dancing and noise making.

The police arrested Karthik, a second year PU student and resident of Lakshmi Vallabhapura in Konankunte, and Raghavendra.

The police said the 20-year-old complainant Nagesh (name changed) and his friends were taking part in the procession. They were carrying the idol for visarjan (immersion) at a lake in Tulsipur near Vasanthapura. Nagesh is a resident of Adityanagar and works for a private company.

The procession stopped before a private hospital at Uttarahalli for the public to offer puja. A group of children began dancing in front of the idol and were joined by the accused, Karthik.

Nagesh objected to Karthik dancing in an inebriated condition and creating nuisance, saying it would delay the immersion. As Nagesh demanded Karthik to stop dancing, the accused shoved and stabbed him with a button knife before fleeing the spot.

In the swirl of confusion, Karthik’s friend Raghavendra also beat up Nagesh. A bleeding Nagesh was later taken to hospital and the incident was reported to the police.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police took up a case of attempted murder, and arrested Karthik and Raghavendra. Nagesh is recuperating at hospital and is said to be out of danger.