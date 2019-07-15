E-waste disposal drive from today

Amid rising concerns over accumulating electronic waste, the BBMP is taking its first little steps forward in spreading awareness.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to launch a campaign from July 15 to August 15 in association with B-Responsible, a volunteer group, to spread the word on e-waste management and its scientific treatment among Bengalureans.

The civic body will install a bin specially designated for e-waste collection in its head office and all its zonal offices during the period. The programme will not be limited to BBMP officials. Public can take part too.

Officials and public can deposit all unused electronic devices in the bin that are usually segregated as dry waste, not treated by the dry waste collection centres (DWC) in the wards.

The BBMP is aiming to reach about 9,000 people in the first phase that will be extended to bigger targets in the later phases. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun will officially launch the campaign on Monday.

“Almost all people use electronic gadgets for household or official purposes. But many don’t know how to dispose e-waste and eventually end up handing it over to the pourakarmikas. Most people are dumping it in public spaces leading to pollution. Henceforth this campaign will provide citizens the knowledge on treating e-waste,” solid waste management additional commissioner D Randeep told DH.

The BBMP will also collect e-waste from homes, handing over the same to professional recyclers. Those in need of the service may call 7349737586.