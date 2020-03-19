East Bengaluru residents relieved as watertankers withdraw strike temporarily

Water tanker owners withdrew their strike on Wednesday, bringing hope to thousands of residents in East Bengaluru after BJP leaders and officials promised to resolve outstanding issues in Hoskote.

R V N Babu, the president of Bengaluru East Private Water Suppliers' Association, said the strike had been called to protest the local tahsildar's decision to remove electricity connections to borewells in Hoskote. Thousands of people in Marathahalli, Whitefield, Kadubeesanahalli and other areas had a rough time for three days as the water supply was disrupted. The strike also affected local hospitals. The areas depend on water tankers as the Cauvery water supply by the BWSSB is irregular.

Babu said some individual tanker owners were demanding Rs 5,000 to supply about 15,000 litres of water, while the rate fixed by the association was Rs 1,300.

"BJP leaders from Mahadevapura and local corporators promised to clear the hurdles in getting water from borewells in Muthsandra within three days. We have decided to begin operations and wait for them to deliver on the promise,” he said.

Asked about the source of water for the next three days, he said 40%-50% of the water would come from borewells in BBMP limits. “The remaining water will come from villages in Hoskote that do not come under Muthsandra,” he said.