Elderly pedestrian mowed down by two-wheeler

An elderly pedestrian was fatally knocked over by a two-wheeler in the southwestern part of the city on Saturday, police said.
Muniyappa, who was in is 70s, was walking on the side of 80 Feet Road at Hoysala Circle in Kengeri Satellite Town when he was hit by the two-wheeler around 5.45 am.
Muniyappa, a resident of Shirke, fell on the road and suffered injuries to his head and body. Residents took him to a private hospital nearby and he was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.
He breathed his last a couple of hours later and was declared dead around 7.31 am.
Kengeri traffic police have launched an investigation to find the absconding rider.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme
IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety
Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod
Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage
Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids
Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka
Vietnam reports record-high temperature
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike
Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing
AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike