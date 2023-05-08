Elderly pedestrian mowed down by two-wheeler

Elderly pedestrian mowed down by two-wheeler

The victim breathed his last a couple of hours later and was declared dead around 7.31 am

  May 08 2023, 00:27 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 02:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An elderly pedestrian was fatally knocked over by a two-wheeler in the southwestern part of the city on Saturday, police said. 

Muniyappa, who was in is 70s, was walking on the side of 80 Feet Road at Hoysala Circle in Kengeri Satellite Town when he was hit by the two-wheeler around 5.45 am. 

Muniyappa, a resident of Shirke, fell on the road and suffered injuries to his head and body. Residents took him to a private hospital nearby and he was transferred to another hospital for further treatment. 

He breathed his last a couple of hours later and was declared dead around 7.31 am. 

Kengeri traffic police have launched an investigation to find the absconding rider. 

