Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Can mid & small caps reduce portfolio risk?

What happens if an investor, who already holds a core portfolio in large caps like the Nifty 50, wants to get some exposure to mid and small caps — while aiming to manage overall portfolio risk?
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 01:41 IST
Business Newsportfolioinvestment

Follow us on :

Follow Us