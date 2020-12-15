Enrolment of children in schools must to promote them to the next class

Appealing to parents who have refused to enrol their children to schools citing the Covid-19 pandemic and economic stress, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday reiterated that enrolment of children to schools is mandatory for this year.

Addressing complaints from various private schools management that many parents have not enrolled their children during the current academic year, the minister has yet again made an appeal to parents.

“As per the Right to Education Act, it is the responsibility of every parent to enrol their child to schools.”

Parents’ refusal to admit their children was discussed in detail during a meeting with representatives of unaided private schools that was chaired by the minister. “Refusing to enrol children citing the pandemic is not a solution. The enrolment is a must as the government relies on enrolment data to promote them to the next class.”

Despite the state government extending the last date for enrolment to schools, many parents have failed to do so.

The minister said the education department will discuss reopening of schools with the chief minister and arrive at a decision.