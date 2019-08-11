Evening downpour disrupts traffic amid flood worries 

Evening rain on Sunday brought the temperature further down with residents in several areas complaining of traffic disruptions.

It poured with full force at many places, keeping residents as well as officials on their toes in the wake of the red alert issued a day earlier. As it calmed a notch down into a moderate shower, many breathed a sigh of relief.

However, the hour-long moderate rain led to temporary waterlogging at some underpasses and intersections. Motorists taking shelter under flyovers and metro viaducts hampered the traffic flow further. Vehicle movement at underpasses near K R Circle, Vijayanagar, Cauvery Junction and Le Meridian slowed down.

Yeshwantpur, Peenya, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Mysuru Road, Nayandahalli, Deepanjalinagar, Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, Jayanagar, Hebbal and surrounding areas received rain. The helpline of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not receive any complaints of tree fall and waterlogging.

However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre's heavy rain alert is yet to be lifted. Officials have been put on standby to be prepared for eventualities. The BBMP held meeting with BESCOM, BWSSB, Home Guards, SDRF and NDRF for further coordination in the matter.

In Kalkere near Horamavu, the rains brought silt onto the road. Srinidhi posted a video clip of the road on Twitter and flagged lack of proper maintenance work which led to the flooding of the road.

"A 15-minute rain bring(s) mud onto streets. Can't use the slippery road, people will fall and get injured. I am sending this in response to BBMP releasing a statement that it's ready for Rain... Wonder how and where," he asked.