Exhibition of cartoons on Bengaluru landmarks

An exhibition of cartoons and sketches of Bengaluru landmarks by E P Unny has been organised by the Indian Institute of Cartoonists at the Indian Cartoon Gallery.
Unny is an artist and writer with over 40 years of experience. He has worked with various newspapers. He has to his credit various illustrated travelogues and visual audits of drought-hit districts in Andhra Pradesh. He recently worked on a tribute to renowned cartoonist R K Laxman.
The exhibition opened on Saturday and will remain open to the public until June 21, a news release said.
