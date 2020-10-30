Face masks for solo motorists: BBMP seeks clarity on rules

Following backlash from the public over the new rules that make masks mandatory for solo motorists, the BBMP has once again reached out to the Health and Family Welfare Department seeking clarification on the issue.

The BBMP on Tuesday issued a detailed set of rules, whereby it is mandatory for lone bike riders and drivers in a four-wheeler with the windows closed to wear masks.

The issue, however, attracted criticism from the public.

In his letter to the government, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad noted that the rules were issued based on suggestions by a technical advisory committee, directives from the Centre as well as directives of the Supreme Court as to whether a private four-wheeler on a public road constitutes a public space or private space.

The orders, Prasad stated, were issued after discussions with the department and police authorities. However, concerns were raised by various citizens groups and the media regarding the rules. Prasad has requested the department to clarify whether a person driving alone in a four-wheeler with the windows raised and a lone rider on a two-wheeler should wear a mask.