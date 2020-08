Farmers will be given organic fertilisers generated at seven solid waste treatment plants run by the BBMP.

Organic fertilisers are derived after segregating wet waste through windrow composting, and are used in coconut, areca nut, mango, guava, pomegranate and other horticultural crops, said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (SWM), BBMP. The compost improves soil fertility and yields a good harvest, he added.