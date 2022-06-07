Finally, Visvesvaraya terminal opens but without fanfare

More than a year after it was built, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Baiyyappanahalli (SMVB) saw commercial operations on Monday as the Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express chugged out of its platform without any fanfare late in the evening on Monday.

On Monday evening, however, railway enthusiasts, activists and media persons outnumbered the passengers as they came to celebrate the moment. There were cheers across the platform, while every nook and corner became a selfie spot. Many spoke about the long wait for the operationalisation of the facility.

Ramesh Babu and Karthika Ramesh, a couple travelling to Ernakulam, said they were thrilled to see the terminal. “This seems more like an airport than a railway station. The elegant design and cleanliness make it look like an international facility. I am so happy that I can come here every two months when I travel to Ernakulam,” said Babu.

Meena Anand, a passenger, said she wished the trains were as clean as the station.

Delayed opening

Work on all the infrastructure of the first air-conditioned railway terminal of south India was completed by the beginning of last year. The railways officially cited the lack of connectivity for the delay in the inauguration while sources said the wait for the prime minister was the reason for the delay.

“I can say there is a sense of relief. In fact, we got tired of demanding the railways to stop waiting for VIPs and start operations. Even now, I feel that we were let down. This was a moment the Railways could have used to introduce a new train to several of the poorly connected places in Karnataka. It’s unfortunate that they are running an old train to Ernakulam,” said Karnataka Railway Vedike’s Krishna Prasad.