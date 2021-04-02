Fire breaks out in Bangalore University campus

A forest fire broke out inside Bangalore University premises on Friday. Civil defence and fire department personnel were carrying out fire extinguishing operations, news agency ANI reported.
Karnataka: A forest fire breaks out inside Bangalore University premises. Civil defence and fire department personnel are carrying out fire extinguishing operations. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BYvLDTgGbD
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021
More details awaited...
