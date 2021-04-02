Fire breaks out in Bangalore University campus

Fire breaks out in Bangalore University campus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2021, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 13:54 ist
Civil defence and fire department personnel were carrying out fire extinguishing operations. Credit: DH Photo/ Special arrangement

A forest fire broke out inside Bangalore University premises on Friday. Civil defence and fire department personnel were carrying out fire extinguishing operations, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited...

Bengaluru
Fire
Bangalore University
Karnataka

