Flat metro fare for Lalbagh flower show

BMRCL will provide paper tickets with a flat fare of Rs 30 which will allow Lalbagh visitors to travel to any station on August 10-12, 15, 17 and 18.

The paper tickets, valid for the day of purchase, can be bought at any station but will be valid during the return journey from Lalbagh. “The onward journey from any station to Lalbagh shall be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares,” BMRCL said. The tickets should be produced for entry at the Lalbagh station and submitted at the destination station.