BBMP's advertising policy under PPP model to face scrutiny

The grounds upon which a large number of hoardings are being permitted within the BBMP limits under the guise of the public-private partnership (PPP) model are likely to undergo review.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar convened a brief meeting on Thursday and instructed officials to compile a comprehensive report.

Currently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) permits the installation of commercial billboards under the PPP model.

Hoardings are allowed in exchange for the construction of bus shelters across different areas of the city. Moreover, the civic body has authorised the installation of large hoardings for companies involved in the maintenance of underpasses and public toilets. Additionally, the BBMP has entered into an agreement with a firm to exhibit advertisements in return for constructing police kiosks.

The BBMP resorted to the PPP approach extensively after it decided to introduce a blanket ban on commercial advertising in the city three years ago. This decision caused a division among advertising firms, with some lobbying for the ban's withdrawal, while others opposed it due to the subsequent surge in advertising costs.

Reportedly, Shivakumar recently held a brief meeting with the officers. However, it remains uncertain whether the government is inclined to enact the new advertisement policy that allows commercial advertising.

Sources close to the minister indicated that Shivakumar is against it. Sources further revealed that he is interested in permitting advertisements in BMTC bus terminals and metro pillars as this could generate revenue for the transportation corporations that are currently operating at a loss.

Hebbal mess

The violation of regulations by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) regarding the allowance of commercial hoardings and billboards around the Hebbal flyover, under the pretext of garden and flyover maintenance, might also face scrutiny under the new government.

Despite falling within the BBMP limits, there are over 30 hoardings surrounding the flyover. Byatarayanpura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, who is now the revenue minister, had voiced his dissent against these hoardings in the assembly a few years ago.