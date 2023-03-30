Bipolar disorder patients dropping out of treatment a challenge, say Nimhans doctors

Around 70-80 per cent of patients who come with bipolar disorder to Nimhans drop out of treatment, thereby worsening the patient’s condition.

A patient with bipolar disorder would have frequent mood swings ranging between mania and depression, and the condition usually lasts a lifetime. However, once the patient stabilises, they and their families often become complacent and stop treatment, says Dr K Muralidharan, Medical Superintendent and Psychiatry Professor at Nimhans.

“Like in the case of diseases like diabetes, it’s important to take medication to keep bipolar disorder under control and prevent future episodes. Continued engagement between the patient and doctor is important, but many stop coming after the first few visits,” he says. “Once the patient has relapse episodes, they come back. But then it is more challenging to treat them.”

Recurring episodes could lead to job loss, suicide, and family discord, among others.

Nimhans caters to about 40,000 patients with the disorder annually.

The number of patients coming for treatment has increased over time, given the general increase in the number of people seeking treatment for mental illnesses as well as greater awareness about the disorder, says

Dr Muralidharan.

Bipolar disorder is estimated to affect 0.5 per cent of the population. Like with other mental disorders, the treatment gap is high, with 70 per cent not taking treatment at all.

The disorder usually sets in when the person is in the age group of 17-25 years, but also in other age groups in some cases. It also tends to run in families.

Nimhans is observing World Bipolar Day on March 30 with an exhibition, discussions and a skit at its OPD complex at 9 am.

Another event at the Nimhans Convention Centre at 5 pm will have talks from faculty members and also from author Aparna Piramal Raje.