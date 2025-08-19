<p>The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc pulled out a last-minute surprise by naming former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as their candidate for vice-presidential polls which is slated for September 9.</p><p>The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had already announced Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as their candidate.</p><p>The vice president's post fell vacant following the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on July 21. </p><p>Here is all you need to know about I.N.D.I.A. bloc's vice-presidential nominee, who was the first Lokayukta of Goa and has presided over country's constitutional courts for over 16 years.</p>.<p>Reddy was born in Akula Mylaram village in Rangareddy district of Telangana on July 8, 1946. He was enrolled as an advocate at Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971. </p>.<p>He has practiced in Writ and Civil matters in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. He also worked as Government Pleader in the High Court during from 1988 to 90. Later, he worked as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government for a period of six months. Reddy also had a stint as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. </p>.<p>He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. Later, Reddy was appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on December 5, 2005. On January 12, 2007, Reddy was appointed as Supreme Court judge, a position which he held on for more than four years before retiring on July 8, 2011. </p>.<p>On August 19, 2025, Reddy was named as the joint candidate of the opposition parties for the vice-presidential polls.</p>