CfB cheers move to reduce BMTC fares, procure 6k buses

Giving a thumbs up to the reduction in BMTC bus fares and procurement of 6,000 more buses, Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to follow this up with a 50% subsidy on the fares.

CfB co-founder Srinivas Alavilli lauded the move and said: "When the politicians positively respond to public demands made in a democratic manner, it reinforces our faith in the system. Bengaluru needed 6,000 more buses six years ago, but better late than never."

On the need for subsidy, he said bus fares were heavily subsidised all over the world "because investment in a bus is investment in public health". Mumbai and Delhi had recently done it, he reminded, and when BMTC itself did a pilot, the volume increased.

If bus fares are low and they are reliable and fast, there will be even more people taking the bus thereby, adding to the revenue of BMTC. "We also welcome the bus priority lanes and cycle lanes initiative."

With suburban trains becoming closer to reality and metro under construction, Alavilli said Bengaluru will soon erase the tag of having the worst traffic. "All we need is a sustainable plan with coordination between agencies. Citizens are ready to embrace mass public transport."

CfB, along with Bengaluru Bus Prayaneekara Vedike and several others organisations, had organised a public campaign 'BusBhagyaBeku' in 2017 with two simple demands — "halve the fares, double the fleet".

Thousands of citizens from all walks of life, from garment associations to civic groups, had joined the bus yatra on March 7, 2017.