How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

In 1996, Bengaluru, still the ‘pensioners’ paradise’ and the ‘charming little city', was chosen to host the beauty pageant, resulting in a cultural clash.

Even before the IT revolution could impact Bengaluru, the city was pitchforked into the global arena when it hosted Miss World 1996, led by Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL.

As November 23, 2021, marked the 25th year of the event, its supporters and detractors shared their memories.

The then chief minister J H Patel, unmindful of the critics and protestors, went ahead with his decision to hold the event. His son and senior JDU leader Mahima Patel said: “Many criticised my dad citing cultural and religious reasons. But others like the then home minister P G R Sindhiya, B L Shankar and others stood by him.”

He recalled J H Patel telling him that one should attain a certain level of consciousness to admire the beauty. “If observed under X-ray vision, everyone just looks like a bunch of bones,” he added.

But several social and women activists opposing the event clashed with the police. Activist politician Vatal Nagaraj said he was convinced that his decision back then was right.

“Why should our women be judged by all these dignitaries? Some women might be doing it as a source of livelihood, or some for other reasons. It is unfair to use them for entertainment,” Nagaraj said.

As a mark of protest, Nagaraj organised his own “Rakshasi (female demons) show”. “I had brought out Lankini, Shoorpanaki, Mandodari and others,” he chuckled in recollection.

Classical veena player Suma Sudhindra had sent her students to perform at the pageant’s inauguration. She said the pageant had taken place in multiple forms and spread awareness across the city. “I didn’t see the point in opposing it (modelling). But a section of the community opposes anything,” she said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: