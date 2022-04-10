‘Karaga’ now rests firmly on shoulders of next generation

The famous Bengaluru ‘Karaga’ seems to be in safe hands, with the younger generation showing interest in taking the tradition forward.

Leaders of the ‘Vahnikula Kshatriya’ or the Thigala community, who traditionally conduct the festival, say youngsters are playing a huge role in the festivities.

“The number of youngsters volunteering to become ‘veerakumaras’ has nearly doubled in the last 10 years. More so this year, since the festivities were restricted over the last two years owing to Covid-19. We are expecting nearly 4,000 people to don the role of ‘veerakumaras,’” said K Satish, president of the Karaga organising committee.

Chellakere Narayanaswamy, who has been a part of ‘Karaga’ for nearly 70 years, said the speciality of the festival is that none of the rituals has changed over the years.

“From the way we dress to the ritual practices, nothing has changed. It has been passed on from one generation to another,” he said.

Satish said children in the community are introduced to the rituals from a young age.

“I have been a part of Karaga from the age of two years. The kids grow up amid this culture,” he said.

While the community was initially concentrated at Thigalarapet area in the heart of Bengaluru, the members have spread across the city over the years.

“Slowly, the area turned into a commercial hub. That is when the members started moving out and are now spread across the city. However, they all come together during the Karaga,” said P R Ramesh, MLC.

This is a festival that brings people from different communities together, said another organiser.

Chickpet MLA Uday B Garudachar said the responsibility is on the youth of the community to carry forward the tradition.

“There are nearly 9,000 members of the community in Chickpet area. This time, we selected a young president for the organising committee to encourage youngsters to be part of the tradition,” he said.

