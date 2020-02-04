Manipal Hospitals pledges for cancer-free society

The Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, has taken a pledge for a cancer-free society. At an event in the city on Monday, hospital staff and cancer survivors vowed to fight the disease and pledged for a cancer-free future.

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, chairperson, Manipal Hospitals, said: “The alarming statistics of cancer is a cause of great concern globally. A lack of awareness, delayed diagnosis, and, often, denial and ignorance are the primary culprits. Management of cancer is the key and this can be achieved through world-class treatment. Curing cancer through Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) and Pressurised Intraperitoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy (PIPAC) is providing a ray of hope to those battling cancer. We have the expertise to handle the most challenging and complex cases.”

Actor Ganavi Laxman, who took part in the event, said: “Cancer is indeed deadly and very traumatising. We can overcome it by adapting a positive attitude and healthy lifestyle. It is important to avoid use of tobacco and alcohol.”